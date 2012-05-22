By Steve Keating
| QUEBEC CITY
QUEBEC CITY May 22 Amateur boxing chief Wu
Ching-Kuo was nominated for a spot on the International Olympic
Committee (IOC) executive board in a vote of the Association of
Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) on Tuesday.
Wu, the Taiwanese president of the International Amateur
Boxing Association (AIBA), beat out International Cycling Union
(UCI) president Pat McQuaid 20-8 in a secret vote.
The IOC will vote on Wu joining the board at meetings in
London ahead of the opening of the 2012 Olympic Games.
International Tennis Federation head Francesco Ricci Bitti
was acclaimed president of the powerful Summer Olympic sport
federations
As president, Ricci Bitti would normally be put forward as
the association's representative but due to the IOC's
70-year-old age restriction, the Italian could only hold the
position for one-year, forcing the group to come up with another
nominee.
(Reporting by Steve Keating in Quebec City; Editing by Frank
Pingue)