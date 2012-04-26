By Gene Cherry
| SALVO, North Carolina, April 26
the world's fastest man said on Thursday he had no problem with
sprinters Dwain Chambers and Justin Gatlin competing in the
London Olympics after serving doping bans.
"I don't believe that somebody should be sentenced to death
or banned for life," Glen Mills, who coaches Jamaican triple
Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt, told an international
teleconference.
"It is unfortunate that it happens but I have no problem
with the rules. The rules are across the board for everybody.
"If you are caught and suspended, the sport allows you to
return and compete."
Gatlin, the 2004 Olympic 100 metres champion and 2005 double
world sprint champion, served a four-year doping ban before
returning to athletics in 2010.
"His recent performance at the world indoors, where he won
(60 metres), indicates he is back to the level where he was,"
Mills said.
Gatlin is eligible under U.S. rules to compete in London if
he finishes in the top three at the U.S. trials in June.
The picture is not so clear for former world indoor champion
Chambers, who has served a two-year ban.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport will decide next week
whether to uphold the British Olympic Association ban from
future Games for any athlete who has committed a doping offence.
