By Gene Cherry
| SALVO, North Carolina, April 26
SALVO, North Carolina, April 26 One is the
world's fastest man. The other wants to be.
Triple Olympic champion Usain Bolt and his training partner
Yohan Blake are the world's best 100 metres sprinters. But who
will wind up fastest this year?
Coach Glen Mills, is not yet ready to make the call.
Mills told a international teleconference on Thursdzy that
although Bolt, 25, has run faster and won a bucketful of gold
medals, Blake, three years his junior, was at the beginning of
his career.
"So they are not at the same point in their career. One is
advanced and one is starting," Mills said. "But they are two
exceptional athletes."
Mills said the pair were also different types.
"Bolt is more of a sprinter who has a wider range. He can
run from 100 to 400 at any level," said the coach. "Yohan does
not have that range."
Bolt topped his record breaking 2008 Beijing Olympic
performance by lowering the world record in the 100 to 9.58
seconds and the 200 record to 19.19 at the 2009 world
championships.
Blake has bests of 9.82 and 19.26 seconds and grabbed the
world 100 metres title last year in a race where Bolt
false-started. Late in the season Blake then ran the
second-fastest 200 ever.
MAY RACES
The pair will get serious about their runup to the London
Games at a May 5 invitational meeting in Kingston but they will
not race each other.
Bolt will test his preparations over 100 metres while Blake
will focus on the 200.
"I expect (Usain) to do well," Mills said of Bolt, who has
only run one relay this season. "He is in good shape."
Bolt's chronic back problems are a fact of life and are
dealt with daily in warmups.
"The problem is not going away," Mills said.
The lanky world record holder and his younger team mate are
not expected to clash until the late June Jamaican Olympic
trials where both are expected to run the 100 and 200 metres.
Whether Blake, like Bolt, will attempt to run both in
London, will not be determined until after the trials, Mills
said.
They will also follow different routes in preparing for the
showdown.
After the race in Kingston, Bolt will be off to European
competitions in Ostrava, Rome and Oslo. Blake will remain in
North America, running in the Cayman Islands, New York and
Edmonton.
"Yohan had some problems in competitions last year leading
up to the trials," Mills said. "So we thought this being the
Olympic year we would not make him travel too far (before the
Games).
He showed the home life is agreeing with him with a blazing
run of 9.90 seconds earlier this month. No man has ever run
faster so early in the season.
Yet Blake's greatest potential could be in the 200, where
only Bolt has been faster.
"His 200 metres is going to be a dominant part of his
sprinting," Mills said.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)