Aug 22 Usain Bolt is a definite starter for
another Olympic Games in four years' time, opening up the
possibility of more sprint records or an attempt at other
events, the six-time gold medallist said on Wednesday.
Speculation has been rife since the London Games that the
Olympic 100 and 200 metres champion could quit athletics and not
compete at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
His hunger for success, however, appears to be showing no
signs of abating.
"Yes definitely I will be there (in Rio), as long as I'm fit
and I'm ready," Bolt said at a promotional event in Lausanne on
Wednesday.
"It'll be a little bit harder but I'm looking forward to
it."
The possibility of Bolt, also a member of Jamaica's world
record-breaking 4x100 relay team in London, switching from the
sprints to the 400 or long jump has long been debated.
American Carl Lewis - who like Bolt claimed back-to-back
Olympic 100 titles - was also a four-time men's long jump gold
medallist, dominating the event from 1984 in Los Angeles to
Atlanta in 1996.
"It's just about making different goals, there's a lot of
things I can do in the sport," Bolt said.
"My coach wants me to do 400 metres, I want to try long
jump.
"I could always try to aim for the records again, so there's
different things but after the season we'll decide what we want
to do and work on that next season."
The newly-turned 26-year-old also told the Hublot watch
event that his dream of one day becoming a soccer player still
burned bright.
