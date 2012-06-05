BRUSSELS, June 5 European 400 metres champion
Kevin Borlee will not defend his title in Helsinki this month
while twin brother Jonathan will use the championships for
training purposes as both concentrate on the larger prize of the
London Olympics.
The European athletics championships run from June 27 to
July 1. Heats for the Olympic 400 metres begin five weeks later.
The Borlee's coach and father Jacques, himself a former
Belgian champion sprinter, said that the Helsinki event would
involve five 400 metres races when the relay was included.
"You need two or three weeks to be able to recover and to
renew training and to arrive at the Olympics that's not
possible," he told Reuters television on the sidelines of a news
conference in Brussels.
Kevin, who won the title two years ago in a time of 45.08
seconds, will still run the relay. Jonathan, who fniished fifth
in Daegu in 2011 and third in the European championships in
2010, may well drop down to the 200 metres.
"What is important is that he does the 200 metres in a
relaxed way, without a sense of trying for a medal and with the
goal of improving for the Olympics where he will be in the 400
metres," Jacques said.
Kevin said he had some regrets at not defending his European
title, but accepted it was inevitable.
"I'd like to have defended my title and be able to
participate in the European championships, but it's an Olympic
year and the objective is the Olympic Games. So you have to make
a choice," he said.
Jacques, who also coaches the 4x400 metre relay team and is
a big figure in Belgian athletics, believes the European
championships needs a revamp.
His view is that it should be held every year with trials
taking place two weeks before the event proper, leaving just the
semifinals and final for individual events and only the final
for the relay.
He argues it would be better for athletes and for the
spectators.
Tuesday's news conference served to summarise training to
date in the United States and the programme of events for the
rest of the season, also including Olivia Borlee, whose focus is
the 200 metres.
The plans for 24-year-old Kevin and Jonathan are very
different and they will only face each other once, over 400
metres in Monaco on July 20, before the Olympics.
Jacques explained that was partly because, while they were
twins, they were different physically and mentally.
"Kevin weighs two kgs more. Jonathan has more of a pulling
stride, while Kevin pushes more," he said.
"Mentally, Kevin has a strategy of putting all the stones in
place and when they are all in place he can perform. It takes
more time. Jonathan, when he feels good, he is a killer and can
reach an exceptional performance more rapidly than Kevin."
Both are likely to face keen competition from defending
Olympic champion LaShawn Merritt and world champion Kirani James
as well as American Jeremy Wariner.
"It's difficult to say a month and a half before the Olympic
Games. You could get to 44.50 or 44.40 seconds or better, but
then if you have five others ahead of you the time doesn't mean
so much," Kevin said.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by John Mehaffey)