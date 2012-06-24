June 24 Long jumper Shara Proctor and pole vaulter Holly Bleasdale set British records to secure their Olympic places at the national trials on Sunday but world bronze medallist Andy Turner will have to wait after finishing third in the 110 hurdles.

Andrew Pozzi came through to win the hurdles in 13.41 seconds in Birmingham as Turner tied up over the final metres to finish behind Lawrence Clarke and out of the automatic selection places.

Long jumper Proctor leaped to 6.95 metres to break the 29-year-old national record of 6.90.

The 23-year-old, from the British Overseas Territory of Anguilla, already had the qualification mark for the Games and so needed a top-two finish to guarantee her place in the team.

"I got the British record, I'm going to the Olympics; how good can it get?," said Proctor, bronze medallist at this year's world indoor championships.

"It was not good conditions but I said to myself 'London might be like this so I have to prepare and do my best no matter what', so that's what I did today.

Multi-eventer Jessica Ennis, who won the high jump and 100 hurdles titles on Saturday, had a disappointing competition, finishing in sixth place with a best of 6.27.

"I'm obviously disappointed with the long jump, just because I didn't quite have my rhythm right on the runway," said the 2009 heptathlon world champion, who had three foul jumps in the competition.

"I'm pretty happy with the way things are going. I think I'm in good shape and that's shown with my performances so far. It's been a good opportunity to come here and not have the pressure of having to qualify for the championships and just enjoying it and seeing which areas I need to work on," added the Olympic medal hope.

Bleasdale cleared 4.71 metres, a height that has been bettered by only four women this year, to win the title with a national outdoor record.

Robbie Grabarz, ranked second in the world this year, comfortably won the men's high jump, clearing 2.28 metres before his first failures of the competition at 2.31.

James Ellington, who last year auctioned himself on eBay to raise sponsorship, won the men's 200 metres final in 20.57 seconds, just ahead of a fast-finishing Christian Malcolm who secured his place at a fourth Olympics. (Writing by Matt Barker; Editing By Alison Wildey)