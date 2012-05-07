By Kayon Raynor
KINGSTON May 7 An emotional Dwain Chambers said
on Monday he had learned from a doping ban and was confident he
could qualify for the London Olympics after a British ban on
drug offenders was over-ruled last week.
"At this day and age, with the current crop of athletes and
sprinters, you know that's (qualifying) becoming harder and
harder," the 34-year-old Londoner told Reuters in an interview.
"But I'm feeling confident about that. I have a good
schedule of races lined up," the 2010 world 60 metres champion
said after a workout in Jamaica where he has been training with
former 100 metres world record holder Asafa Powell.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against the British
Olympic Association's lifetime Olympic ban for drug cheats,
clearing the way for Chambers and cyclist David Millar to be win
selection to Britain's Olympic team.
"It's a good opportunity," Chambers said. "I've learned from
my mistake ... but I still have to qualify."
Britain's top sprinter said he would try to make the
British team in just the 100 metres at the June 22-24 selection
meeting in Birmingham. He also hopes to be named to Britain's
4x100 metres relay.
"I think the 200 metres is a little too far for me at this
day and age," he said with a smile. "I'm just going to
concentrate purely on getting my 100 metres as efficient as
possible, and I'm learning a lot working with MVP (track club)
which has some of the fastest athletes in the world."
He will race against Jamaican triple Olympic champion Usain
Bolt over 100 metres in Ostrava on May 25.
Chambers, fourth in the 100 at the 2000 Sydney Olympics,
said he did not expect any backlash to his Olympics bid from
fellow British runners.
"In time, certainly, people will get their heads around it,"
he said. "I have a good rapport with my team mates."
He praised his wife, four children and friends for keeping
him motivated "because it was really hard".
Chambers also promised to work on changing the public's
perception of him.
"I am sensitive to the fact that there are a lot of people
out there who have their views about my inclusion in the Olympic
Games and all I can do is try my best and mend bridges where
possible," he said.
Chambers was slapped with a two-year ban in 2004 after
testing positive for the designer steroid tetrahydrogestrinone
(THG).
He has been eligibile since 2006 to compete for British
teams other than the Olympics.
"All I can do is just go out there and perform to the best
of my ability," Chambers said. "But ultimately I want to just
concentrate on becoming an athlete again and enjoying the
opportunity to represent my country."
