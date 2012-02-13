LONDON Feb 13 British sprinter Dwain
Chambers is preparing for London 2012 despite a lifetime
Olympics ban for doping.
Chambers won the 60 metres at Sunday's British trials for
next month's world indoor championships in Istanbul and said
afterwards that he was training hard for London in the hope that
his ban would be overturned.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) meets on March 12
to determine the legality of the British Olympic Association's
eligibility rule which bars athletes such as Chambers from
competing at the Games after serving drug suspensions.
"I have to prepare and if the door opens then at least I am
prepared and can compete to the best of my ability," the
33-year-old former European champion told reporters at the
Sheffield event.
"That is in my mind but it's out of my hands. If it does not
happen, then there are the European championships in Helsinki
(in June)".
Chambers was given his lifetime Olympic ban, and a two-year
ban from athletics, in 2003 after he was found to have used the
banned anabolic steroid tetrahydrogestrinone, or THG.
He made a comeback to the sport and won 60m gold at the
European and world indoor championships in 2009 and 2010
respectively.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)