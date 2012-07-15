July 15 Liu Xiang's pullout from the final of
the 110 metres hurdles at the London Grand Prix on Friday was
just a precautionary measure and the back problem that forced
the withdrawal does not pose any threat to his Olympic campaign,
his coach said.
The 2004 Olympic champion, who turned 29 on Friday, pulled
out of the final after tweaking his back while warming up but
coach Sun Haiping said Liu was feeling well after a night's
rest.
"It's just a slight problem. Liu Xiang felt a little
uncomfortable in his back after the heat round. We decided to
pull out of the finals just for the sake of caution," Sun was
quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency.
"Liu Xiang could have finished the race if we wanted him to.
But we thought that it was unnecessary in this event.
"He will be sure to fight to the end in the Olympic Games."
One of China's highest-profile athletes, Liu won gold in
Athens eight years ago but injury robbed him of the chance to
defend his title on home soil in 2008.
"I will be back for the Olympic Games," Liu told Chinese
reporters before leaving for an undisclosed training location,
the report added.
Liu is a medal favourite at the Games but is likely to face
stiff competition from Cuba's Olympic champion and world record
holder Dayron Robles.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan
Chakraborty)