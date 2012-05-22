SOFIA May 22 Bulgarian sprinter Inna Eftimova,
who was preparing for the London Olympics, has been banned for
two years for doping, the Bulgarian athletics federation said on
Tuesday.
Eftimova, who will turn 24 next month, had tested positive
for the human growth hormone somatropin at the world
championships in South Korea last year, they said.
"We kept the information confidential for a while but now we
can officially announce her case," federation president Dobri
Karamarinov told reporters.
"This morning, Inna agreed to and signed the IAAF
(International Association of Athletics Federations) proposal
for a two-year sentence."
Eftimova's suspension is a blow for Bulgaria who were hoping
to form a strong relay team around Ivet Lalova - the only
European in the 100m final at the worlds - for the London
Olympics in July and August.
Eftimova, who competed at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, was
expected to run in three events in London - the 100m, 200m and
4x100 relay.
Bulgarian athletics has been marred by a series of doping
offences in recent years.
Sprinter Tezdzhan Naimova, middle-distance runners Daniela
Yordanova, Vanya Stambolova and Teodora Kolarova, high jumper
Venelina Veneva and hammer thrower Andrian Andreev have all
tested positive for banned substances in the last four years.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Clare Fallon)