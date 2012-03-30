By Gene Cherry
SALVO, NORTH CAROLINA, March 30 Tyson Gay has
given up hope of running in the 200 metres at this year's London
Olympics, opting instead to focus all his energy on the 100m
dash.
As one of the world's fastest sprinters, it was an agonising
decision for the American to drop one of his pet events, but one
where he let his head rule over his heart.
Plagued by injuries for the past few seasons, Gay does not
want to tempt fate, so is pinning his hopes on the shorter
sprint at this year's U.S. Olympic trials in Oregon.
"It only makes sense to focus on the 100 after the setbacks
I have had this year," he told Reuters in an interview.
"We are going to put everything in one basket at the (U.S.)
trials. I don't even have a (qualifying) time for the 200."
The top three finishers in each event will qualify for
London but there is also spots in the 4x100m relay.
Gay won the 100m and 200m at the 2007 world championships in
Japan and is ranked second all time, behind Usain Bolt, over the
shorter distance.
"It is not going to be easy," he said. "Someone always comes
out of the blue to try and grab a spot, but I really do expect
to make the team."
Gay did not win a medal at the last Olympics in Beijing but
his appeal has not dimmed and he remains one of the faces of
American athletics.
Last year, he was signed up by EAS Sports Nutrition to serve
as one of their ambassadors for the Olympics.
Injuries have been always been a way of life for the
speedster and he continues to have problems. Just last year his
season was cut short by a hip injury that required surgery.
But the latest problems, to his groin and a tendon, have
been among the most troublesome.
"On a scale of one to 10, I would say it was a 10," the
29-year-old said.
"Other problems I would have, they would nag for a little
bit but they would go away. This is something that has been
lingering (since 2009).
"Except for a little bit in the fall, until five weeks ago I
was off the track, just trying do rehab. In January I wasn't
even able to jog. Now I am able to jog a little bit, go a little
bit faster than a jog."
While Gay's previous Olympic experience ended in
disappointment but that has only fueled his determination to
succeed this year.
Although he was the reigning 200m world champion, he missed
the event in Beijing after getting injured at the trials and
failing to qualify. Then he missed out on making the final in
the Chinese capital. His misery was compounded after the U.S.
messed up a baton change and didn't qualify for the relay final.
"I came up real short in 2008 and I just wanted to stay
healthy and have a fair chance at a medal (in London)," he said.
"At the end of the day I am just going to have to put in the
hardest three months of my life and get ready for the Olympic
trials.
"That is the only thing I can do. I can't look back now."
