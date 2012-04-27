By John Mehaffey
| LONDON, April 27
LONDON, April 27 Double Olympic pole vault
champion Yelena Isinbayeva will compete three times before the
London Olympics, starting with a meeting in Reims, France, on
July 4, a source close to the Russian said on Friday.
The source said the world record holder would then compete
in Sotteville, France, on July 10 and in Monaco 10 days later.
Meetings in Stockholm and Brussels after the July 27-Aug. 12
Games have yet to be confirmed.
Isinbayeva, 29, the first woman to clear five metres, won
the Olympic title in Athens in 2004 and again in Beijing four
years later.
She failed to clear a height at the 2009 Berlin world
championships and, after finishing fourth at the world indoor
championships the following year, took an 11-month break.
This year, Isinbayeva showed she was back to her best by
setting a world indoor record of 5.01 metres in Stockholm and
subsequently needed only two jumps to win the world indoor title
in Istanbul.
She now plans to become the first woman to win three
successive Olympic track and field gold medals and then possibly
beat Ukrainian Sergei Bubka's 35 world records. Isinbayeva has
broken the women's mark 30 times.
"Sergei was a role model, he was a star at the time I was
starting," Isinbayeva told the Laureus website (www.laureus.com)
this month.
"It was my goal from the beginning to set 36 world records.
This is still in my mind and now I feel that I can achieve it."
