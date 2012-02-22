TOKYO Feb 22 Japan's 2004 Olympic
champion Mizuki Noguchi will run her first marathon in more than
four years in Nagoya next month in her bid to race at this
year's London Games.
The 33-year-old, who blazed to the gold medal in Athens
almost eight years ago, will run in the Nagoya Women's Marathon
on March 11, organisers said on Wednesday.
The race will be the last of three domestic qualifiers in
what is expected to be a dogfight to make it onto Japan's team
for London.
Noguchi pulled out of last month's Osaka International
Women's Marathon with a hamstring problem.
She has been plagued by injuries since her sensational dash
for gold in Athens and was unable to defend her Olympic title in
Beijing in 2008.
Noguchi has been stepping up her preparation for London with
punishing high altitude training in Colorado.
