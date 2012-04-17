NAIROBI, April 17 Kenya's preliminary Olympic
trials for the 10,000 metres turned out to be a disappointment
when 17 out of the anticipated 31 athletes attended on Tuesday.
Kenyan athletics chiefs had planned a trial in the distance
running-mad nation to shortlist 15 runners for the Prefontaine
Diamond League race in Oregon on June 2, where the best three
will bag a berth for July and August's London Olympics.
Out of the 17 who turned up just 15 completed Tuesday's race
- won by world 10,000m bronze medallist Moses Ndiema Masai -
and only 13 who have made the A qualifying time can go to
Oregon.
Many athletes were scattered abroad in marathon races in
Europe and United States and could therefore not attend.
Masai was among the pace makers and waited until the home
stretch to outsprint the front runners to win a race run in
chilly conditions. The 2003 world 5,000m champion Eliud Kipchoge
came second and Lucas Kimeli Rotich was third.
Athletics Kenya had intended to hold the 10,000m trials for
men and women in the United States, but downgraded it to a
men-only trial with this run giving athletes a preliminary
chance.
The main trials for other distances will be on June 23.
No Kenyan athlete has won an Olympics 10,000m since Naftali
Temu in Mexico City in 1968.
List going to Oregon: Moses Masai, Eliud Kipchoge, Luke
Kimeli, Mark Kiptoo, Josephat Bett, Paul Tanui, Emmanuel Bett,
Bedan Karoki, Wilson Kiprop, Mike Kigen, Geoffrey Kirui, Titus
Mbishei and Dennis Masai.
