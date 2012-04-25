NAIROBI, April 25 World marathon record holder
Patrick Makau was left out of the Kenyan men's team named on
Wednesday for the London Olympics after he failed to finish last
Sunday's London marathon.
Wilson Kiplagat, who won Sunday's race, and twice world
champion Abel Kirui, who finished sixth, will represent Kenya in
London along with Moses Mosop who finished third in the
Rotterdam marathon this month.
Kipsang set the second fastest time ever when he clocked two
hours three minutes 42 seconds in Frankfurt last October. Makau
set his world record of 2:03:38 in Berlin in the previous month.
The first three woman home in Sunday's race; defending
champion Mary Keitany, world champion Edna Kiplagat and world
silver medallist Priscah Jeptoo were each selected for the
Games.
Geoffrey Mutai, winner of the New York and Boston marathons
last year and Emmamuel Mutai, who won London last year but
finished seventh on Sunday, were excluded from the men's team
although they had been included on a provisional list released
this year.
Samuel Wanjiru, who plunged to his death from the first
floor balcony of his home last year after his wife found him in
bed with another woman, won Kenya's first men's marathon gold in
Beijing four years ago.
Athletics Kenya will name the men's 10,000 team for the
Games on June 2 at the Prefontaine Diamond League Meeting in
Oregon while the remainder of the team will be named on June 23
after the final trials.
