ITEN, Kenya, April 27 Twice London marathon
winner Mary Keitany and world champion Edna Kiplagat have vowed
to bring the Olympic gold medal home to their Kenyan highland
town of Iten this year.
The two neighbours are back in Iten after dominating
Sunday's London marathon, where they finished first and second
to win selection for the London Games.
"It is a great honour to be named to an Olympics team. We
must now do our part and bring the first women's Olympic
marathon gold medal to our beloved nation," Keitany told
reporters.
Kiplagat said the pair had run as rivals in London in their
bid to make the Olympic team.
"Now that we are in the team, we will use team work as we
gun for the medals," she said.
"We shall take a break for three weeks to recover after
competing in London. I will only do light jogging before the
programme commences."
World silver medallists Priscah Jeptoo, who finished third
in London, is the other member of the Olympic team.
Meanwhile, world marathon record holder Patrick Makau said
he was shocked by his omission from the men's team after he
failed to finish the London race.
Wilson Kipsang, who won on Sunday, and twice world champion
Abel Kirui, who finished sixth, will represent Kenya in London
along with Moses Mosop who finished third in the Rotterdam
marathon this month.
"I thought the world record would get me an Olympic slot, as
they (Athletics Kenya) had indicated when they included me in
the provisional team. Anyway, it is their decision and I cannot
contest it," said Makau.
