NAIROBI, March 16 Athletics Kenya has decided to stage only the Olympic men's 10,000 metres trials at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting in Eugene, Oregon, on June 1 instead of the four races originally scheduled.

Last month Athletics Kenya chairman Isaiah Kiplagat said five runners would compete in each of the men's and women's 10,000 and 5,000 metres in Eugene with the top three finishers qualifing for this year's London Olympics.

However on Friday, Kiplagat told reporters the women's 10,000 metres team and both the 5,000 metres teams would be selected at the Kenyan national trials on June 23.

"I want to clarify that the selection for the Olympic team from 200 to 10,000 women's race will be held here and not abroad," Kiplagat said.

"The men's 10,000 team will be selected in the USA. We have analysed previous performances and we decided to take the trials to the United States where our sponsors Nike will cater for transport and accommodation."

The turnaround came after pressure from former athletes, including 1988 Seoul Olympic 5,000 champion John Ngugi, twice Olympic 10,000 silver medallist Paul Tergat and 1991 world 10,000 champion Moses Tanui.

"Kenya has not won an Olympic gold in the men's 10,000 race since 1968. That is 44 years and it is a matter of concern for us, hence the decision to try another way," Kiplagat said.

"We want to prepare a strong team for the Olympic Games." (Editing by James Macharia and John Mehaffey)