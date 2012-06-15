NAIROBI, June 15 Kenyan 800 metres world record
holder David Rudisha will run the 4 x 400 at the Olympics as
well as his speciality distance if the country are confirmed for
the event in London, Athletics Kenya (AK) said on Friday.
AK Secretary General David Okeyo told Reuters Rudisha had
been included in Kenya's 4 x 400 team for the African
championships in Benin later this month.
"We are ranked eighth among the 16 countries slotted to make
the relay teams at the Olympics but we must remain in that
bracket until July 2 when the IAAF (world athletics governing
body) will confirm the countries for the Olympics," Okeyo said.
Rudisha's father, Daniel, was in the Kenyan 4 x 400 metres
team that won a silver medal at the Olympic Games in Mexico City
in 1968.
Double world champion Vivian Cheruiyot has her sights sets
on running both the 5,000 and 10,000 metres in London after
qualifying for the team over the longer distance with victory in
the national trials.
Cheruiyot, 28, who took both titles at last year's world
championships, won in 32:24.52. Joyce Chepkirui was second with
world silver medallist Sally Kipyego crossing the line in third.
"It is never easy to win at the Kenyan trials," Cheruiyot
told reporters.
"Now I want to focus on the 5,000 metres (trials) next
week."
Former world champion Linet Masai dropped out of the trials
with two laps to go after struggling to keep pace with the
leaders.
AK said Cheruiyot and Chepkirui would run the 10,000 at the
Olympics with a third athlete yet to be selected.
The final team selection will be made on June 23.
The Olympics open on July 27.
