NAIROBI, June 12 Emmanuel Mutai, who won last
year's London Marathon, will replace injured Moses Mosop in the
Kenyan team for the London Olympics.
Mosop, who won the Chicago race in October, has suffered an
achilles tendon injury that has ruled him out of the Games.
Double world champion Abel Kirui and Wilson Kipsang, who won the
London Marathon in April, are the other members of the team.
"Emmanuel Mutai was among the six marathoners we named in
the provisional team. We did not want to go outside that list,
and we think Mutai is best placed for that assignment,"
Athletics Kenya secretary general, David Okeyo, told reporters
on Tuesday.
"He (Mosop) has had persistent achilles tendon injury and we
all thought it would heal. But he wrote a letter to us
withdrawing from the team after it became apparent it would not
heal in time for the Games."
Athletics Kenya will name the rest of the team for the
London Olympics on June 23, except the women's 10,000 metres
team which will be named at the east African nation's National
Championships to be held later this week.
