NAIROBI May 2 World marathon record holder
Patrick Makau, who was omitted from Kenya's Olympic team, did
not run hard during last month's London race because he believed
he had already been selected for the Games, the athlete said on
Wednesday.
"When I went to the London marathon last month, I knew I was
already in the team for the Olympic Games as promised by
Athletics Kenya last year," the 26-year-old told Reuters.
"It is not practical, not even advisable, to run hard in the
London marathon or Boston or even Rotterdam in April and expect
to recover in time for the Olympics three months later."
"So even as I was going to London, I knew deep inside that I
was not going to finish the race," said Makau, who pulled out
after 16 km.
Makau said he had been told he would be in the Olympic team
after setting a world record of 2:03:38 in Berlin last
September, and had reduced his appearances to prepare for the
London Games.
Athletics Kenya last week selected London marathon winner
Wilson Kipsang, twice world champion Abel Kirui and Moses Mosop,
who was third in Rotterdam for their men's marathon team.
Makau said he would not contest the decision and had no
ill-feelings towards Athletics Kenya, but hoped they would still
consider him.
"It was them who told the world that I would get a wild card
to the Games. It is them who can fulfil the promise," he said
With such a depth of talent available, the Kenyan marathon
selection was always going to prove a headache.
Last year, Kenyan men won all six world marathon major
titles, sweeping the medals in three, and setting course records
in London, Boston, Berlin, Chicago and New York.
Samuel Wanjiru won the country's first men's marathon
Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008 but he died last year after
jumping from the first floor balcony of his home.
TERGAT SUPPORT
Makau has support for his inclusion in the team from
compatriot and former world record holder Paul Tergat.
"I personally would have wanted Makau in the team. He should
even have been there as a reserve. Marathon training is tough
and anything can happen to the three athletes already selected,"
Tergat told Reuters.
"After all, (Athletics Kenya) paraded him after he broke the
world record in Berlin last year and announced to the world that
he would be in the team for the Olympics," said Tergat, who won
silver in the 10,000 metres at the 1996 and 2000 Games.
He said Ethiopia's marathon runners had shunned competitive
races in recent months and could be in fine form come July,
unlike the Kenyan runners picked after the London race.
"I am not doubting their maturity, experience and
capability. But our running and training schedule is very
different from the Ethiopians and I fear that we may be in for a
shock.
"We have run in many races lately compared to the Ethiopians
and the team that ran in London may not have enough recovery
time to put up a strong fight in Olympic Games in July," said
Tergat, whose world record of 2:04:55 set in Berlin in 2003
lasted until 2007.
"The Ethiopians' last serious marathon was in Dubai (in
January). That's where they selected their team for the
Olympics. They ran 2:04 there and they started preparations for
the Olympics then," he said.
However, Tergat was confident the Kenyan women could sweep
the marathon medals in London.
Mary Keitany, world champion Edna Kiplagat and Priscah
Jeptoo were selected for the team after taking the top three
places in the London marathon.
"Our women are set. They have come of age and may even beat
our men to the medal haul in the London Games," said Tergat.
"It is inspiring to see our women compete and beat the
world. This was not the case some 10 years ago."
