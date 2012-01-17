NAIROBI Jan 17 Kenya will send out its big-hitters to contest the London Olympic marathon this year in a quest for back-to-back golds after Samuel Wanjiru, who died in a fall last year, won its first Games marathon in 2008.

World men's marathon record holder Patrick Makau, twice world marathon champion Abel Kirui and world champion Edan Kiplagat will lead Kenya's marathon team at the July 27-Aug. 12 Games, Athetics Kenya said on Tuesday.

The team list also includes Geoffrey Mutai, last year's winner in the Boston and New York City marathons, Emmanuel Mutai, the London Marathon title holder, Moses Mosop, runner-up in Boston last year and Frankfurt Marathon winner Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich.

Edna Kiplagat, who was third in the London Marathon last year, will lead the women's team which also boasts Mary Kaitany, Paris Marathon champion Prisca Jeptoo and Berlin Marathon winner Florence Kiplagat.

Athletics Kenya chairman Isaiah Kiplagat acknowledged the country was spoilt for choice.

"There were 150 men and 50 women who had made the qualifying time and we did our best to come up with the best among them," Kiplagat told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have watched these athletes and know they are up to the task."

The final list will be named on April 30.

Wanjiru, who died last May after jumping from a first-floor balcony at home in Kenya's Rift Valley, was the first Kenyan to win an Olympic marathon gold medal in Beijing. (Editing by Richard Lough)