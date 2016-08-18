Aug 17 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's javelin throw qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Group B 1. Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) 88.68 Q metres 2. Johannes Vetter (Germany) 85.96 Q 3. Ryohei Arai (Japan) 84.16 Q 4. Petr Frydrych (Czech Republic) 83.60 Q 5. Julius Yego (Kenya) 83.55 Q 6. Vitezslav Vesely (Czech Republic) 82.85 7. Antti Ruuskanen (Finland) 82.20 8. Zigismunds Sirmais (Latvia) 80.65 9. Julio Cesar de Oliveira (Brazil) 80.49 10. Tanel Laanmaee (Estonia) 80.45 11. John Ampomah (Ghana) 80.39 12. Hamish Peacock (Australia) 77.91 13. Ivan Zaytsev (Uzbekistan) 77.83 14. Ari Mannio (Finland) 77.73 15. Lukasz Grzeszczuk (Poland) 76.52 16. Huang Shih-Feng (Taiwan) 74.33 17. Samuel Crouser (U.S.) 73.78 18. Sean Furey (U.S.) 72.61 Group A 1. Julian Weber (Germany) 84.46 Q 2. Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic) 83.27 Q 3. Dmytro Kosynskyy (Ukraine) 83.23 Q 4. Thomas Roehler (Germany) 83.01 Q 5. Braian Toledo (Argentina) 81.96 6. Joshua Robinson (Australia) 80.84 7. Marcin Krukowski (Poland) 80.62 8. Kim Amb (Sweden) 80.49 9. Cyrus Hostetler (U.S.) 79.76 10. Tero Pitkaemaeki (Finland) 79.56 11. Risto Maetas (Estonia) 79.40 12. Magnus Kirt (Estonia) 79.33 13. Rocco Van Rooyen (South Africa) 78.48 14. Rolands Strobinders (Latvia) 77.73 15. Stuart Farquhar (New Zealand) 77.32 16. Ahmed Magour (Qatar) 77.19 17. Leslie Copeland (Fiji) 76.04 18. R.M. Sumeda Ranasinghe (Sri Lanka) 71.93 . Bobur Shokirjonov (Uzbekistan) NoM Qualified for Next Round 1. Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) 88.68 metres 2. Johannes Vetter (Germany) 85.96 3. Julian Weber (Germany) 84.46 4. Ryohei Arai (Japan) 84.16 5. Petr Frydrych (Czech Republic) 83.60 6. Julius Yego (Kenya) 83.55 7. Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic) 83.27 8. Dmytro Kosynskyy (Ukraine) 83.23 9. Thomas Roehler (Germany) 83.01 10. Vitezslav Vesely (Czech Republic) 82.85 11. Antti Ruuskanen (Finland) 82.20 12. Braian Toledo (Argentina) 81.96