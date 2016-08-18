UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
Aug 18 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 400m hurdles final result in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 1. Kerron Clement (U.S.) 47.73 seconds 2. Boniface Mucheru (Kenya) 47.78 3. Yasmani Copello (Turkey) 47.92 4. Thomas Barr (Ireland) 47.97 5. Annsert Whyte (Jamaica) 48.07 6. Rasmus Maegi (Estonia) 48.40 7. Haron Koech (Kenya) 49.09 . Javier Culson (Puerto Rico) DSQ
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)