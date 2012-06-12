LISBON, June 12 Portuguese sprinter Francis
Obikwelu injured a muscle in his right leg and will be out of
action for between four and six weeks, putting him in doubt for
the London Olympic Games, his club said on Tuesday.
"Obikwelu's participation in the London Games is dependent
on the way and on how fast he recovers from the injury,"
Sporting said in a statement.
Nigeria-born Obikwelu, 33, holds the European 100 metres
record and clocked 9.86 seconds when he took the silver behind
Justin Gatlin at the Athens Olympics in 2004.
The sprinter's woes come after a series of injuries
affecting Portugal's high-profile athletes which have generated
concerns about the chances of the country's Olympic team winning
medals in July and August.
Portugal will be without both its Beijing medallists after
2008 Olympic triathlon silver medallist Vanessa Fernandes ruled
herself out and triple jump champion Nelson Evora suffered a leg
injury.
