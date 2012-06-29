(Adds Pistorius statement)
June 29 Double amputee Oscar Pistorius missed
out on Olympic qualification by 0.22 seconds in his final 400
metres qualifying run at the African athletics championships in
Porto Novo on Friday.
Pistorius, who competes wearing carbon fibre prosthetic
blades, needed to run the A qualifying time of 45.30 seconds but
placed second in the 400 final in a time of 45.52.
South Africa's Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee
had set June 30 as the cut-off point for athletes to qualify for
the Games so the African championships had been slated as
Pistorius' last chance to ensure his place.
"My race today felt good and I'm pleased to have won the
silver medal at the African Championships," Pistorious said in a
statement.
"I am obviously disappointed that my time was just outside
of the Olympic qualification time by two tenths of a second, I
had felt very strong coming into this competition as my fitness
and speed has been continually improving.
"I was in good shape to set the time and believe my speed
will only increase over the next few weeks. I had a great early
start to the season, setting the Olympic qualification time and
I am hoping that there is still the opportunity for me to be
selected to run for South Africa in the 4x400m relay.
"I am also extremely excited about the Paralympic Games in
London and a big focus for me will be defending my three titles
as well as being part of the South African team competing for a
world record in the 4x100m relay."
Pistorius was chasing his dream of becoming the first
double-amputee to compete on the track at an Olympics.
The 25-year-old achieved the 'A' qualifying time when he
clocked 45.20 in March but Athletics South Africa (ASA) requires
its athletes to go under the time twice, with one of them being
at an international meet.
Pistorius became the first amputee athlete to compete at the
world championships last year in Daegu and his hopes of
competing at the Olympics may not be completely over as he could
still be picked in the 4x100 relay team.
ASA President James Evans told Reuters in a telephone
interview that the South African relay teams would probably be
announced on Monday (July 2) while playing down the significance
of Pistorius missing out on automatic Olympic qualification.
"I think the bigger story is that Oscar has won a silver
medal at a continental championships," he said.
The London Olympics start on July 27.
(Reporting by Jason Humphries in Durban, Editing by Tom
Bartlett)