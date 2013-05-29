ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 29 The International
Olympic Committee on Wednesday recalculated the rankings of the
26 sports federations in the Olympics to determine revenue
distribution from the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.
2016 Rankings
Group A.
Aquatics, athletics, gymnastics.
Group B
Basketball, cycling, football, tennis, volleyball.
Group C
Archery, badminton, boxing, judo, rowing, shooting, table
tennis, weightlifting.
Group D
Canoe/kayak, equestrian, fencing, handball, hockey, sailing,
taekwondo, triathlon, wrestling.
Group E
Modern pentathlon, golf, rugby.
- - - -
Under the previous breakdown used for the 2012 Olympics,
athletics was awarded about $47 million, Group B sports received
about $22 million each, Group C $16 million and sports in Group
D about $14 million.
Previous rankings
Group A
Athletics
Group B
Aquatics, basketball, cycling, football, gymnastics, tennis,
volleyball
Group C
Equestrian, handball, hockey, rowing.
Group D
Archery, badminton, boxing, canoe/kayak, fencing, judo,
modern pentathlon, sailing, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo,
triathlon, weightlifting, wrestling.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Patrick Johnston)