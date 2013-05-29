ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 29 The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday recalculated the rankings of the 26 sports federations in the Olympics to determine revenue distribution from the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. 2016 Rankings Group A. Aquatics, athletics, gymnastics. Group B Basketball, cycling, football, tennis, volleyball. Group C Archery, badminton, boxing, judo, rowing, shooting, table tennis, weightlifting. Group D Canoe/kayak, equestrian, fencing, handball, hockey, sailing, taekwondo, triathlon, wrestling. Group E Modern pentathlon, golf, rugby. - - - - Under the previous breakdown used for the 2012 Olympics, athletics was awarded about $47 million, Group B sports received about $22 million each, Group C $16 million and sports in Group D about $14 million. Previous rankings Group A Athletics Group B Aquatics, basketball, cycling, football, gymnastics, tennis, volleyball Group C Equestrian, handball, hockey, rowing. Group D Archery, badminton, boxing, canoe/kayak, fencing, judo, modern pentathlon, sailing, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo, triathlon, weightlifting, wrestling. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Patrick Johnston)