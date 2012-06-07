HAVANA, June 7 Cuba's world-record holder Dayron Robles wants no contact with Chinese friend Liu Xiang in London, where he aims to become the third man to win the high hurdles at successive Olympic Games.

"Off the track we're friends but in competitions I need to win and this is a war always," a smiling Robles told Reuters in an interview.

"But Liu Xiang, wherever he competes, is a rival worthy of admiration for his consistency and sporting discipline," added Robles.

Robles will be looking to avoid all racing contact after the bitter experience at last year's world championship final in Daegu where the Cuban, who finished first, was disqualified for obstructing the Chinese.

American Jason Richardson was handed the gold medal and Liu, who had come in third, took silver.

Pan-American champion Robles is taking his last strides as a hurdler at the July 27-Aug. 12 Olympics before retirement.

Robles has been plagued by injuries that have hampered his chances of competing at his best since winning the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games, leading to his decision to quit the track at 25.

He had to pull out of the Diamond League meeting in New York last weekend, which would have marked his racing debut in the United States, due to a leg injury that needed a week's treatment.

"We know all the rival athletes want to win a medal and are preparing hard to get to the Olympic Games in good form," Robles said.

"I'm looking to achieve a great performance and find my optimum form, factors that give me confidence to reach my peak condition," he added, adjusting his trademark spectacles.

DOUBLE GOAL

He practises his fine technique under a searing Caribbean sun every morning as he prepares for the challenge from his well-known rivals and emerging Cuban talent Orlando Ortega, who beat him at a recent meeting in Havana.

If Robles wins the London final, he will be able to retire as only the third man with two consecutive Olympic 110 metres hurdles titles after Americans Lee Calhoun (Melbourne 1956 and Rome 1960) and Roger Kingdom (Los Angeles 1984 and Seoul 1988).

The 1.92-metre tall Cuban is one of Latin America's biggest medal hopes in London despite failing to reach the podium at the last two world championships in Berlin, in 2009, and Daegu.

Americans Richardson, David Oliver, who won bronze in Beijing, and world 60 metres hurdles champion Aries Merritt are his chief rivals along with 2004 Olympic champion Liu.

Liu, in good form having recovered from surgery in late 2008, won at last weekend's Diamond League meeting in Eugene, Oregon, equalling Robles's world-record time of 12.87 seconds although he was helped by a tailwind of 2.4 metres per second, above the allowable limit of 2.0.

"I am my own rival, when I'm in good form there are chances that rivals will worry more about you than you about them," said Robles, born in the eastern Guantanamo province in November 1986.

Robles, whose best time this year is 13.18 seconds, is among a select group of Cuban hurdlers crowned at the Olympic Games.

Anier Garcia won gold at the 2000 Sydney Games and bronze in Athens four years later, while Alejandro Casanas was twice a silver-medal winner, in Montreal in 1976 and Moscow in 1980. (Writing by Rex Gowar in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)