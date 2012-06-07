By Nelson Acosta
| HAVANA, June 7
HAVANA, June 7 Cuba's world-record holder Dayron
Robles wants no contact with Chinese friend Liu Xiang in London,
where he aims to become the third man to win the high hurdles at
successive Olympic Games.
"Off the track we're friends but in competitions I need to
win and this is a war always," a smiling Robles told Reuters in
an interview.
"But Liu Xiang, wherever he competes, is a rival worthy of
admiration for his consistency and sporting discipline," added
Robles.
Robles will be looking to avoid all racing contact after the
bitter experience at last year's world championship final in
Daegu where the Cuban, who finished first, was disqualified for
obstructing the Chinese.
American Jason Richardson was handed the gold medal and Liu,
who had come in third, took silver.
Pan-American champion Robles is taking his last strides as a
hurdler at the July 27-Aug. 12 Olympics before retirement.
Robles has been plagued by injuries that have hampered his
chances of competing at his best since winning the gold medal at
the 2008 Beijing Games, leading to his decision to quit the
track at 25.
He had to pull out of the Diamond League meeting in New York
last weekend, which would have marked his racing debut in the
United States, due to a leg injury that needed a week's
treatment.
"We know all the rival athletes want to win a medal and are
preparing hard to get to the Olympic Games in good form," Robles
said.
"I'm looking to achieve a great performance and find my
optimum form, factors that give me confidence to reach my peak
condition," he added, adjusting his trademark spectacles.
DOUBLE GOAL
He practises his fine technique under a searing Caribbean
sun every morning as he prepares for the challenge from his
well-known rivals and emerging Cuban talent Orlando Ortega, who
beat him at a recent meeting in Havana.
If Robles wins the London final, he will be able to retire
as only the third man with two consecutive Olympic 110 metres
hurdles titles after Americans Lee Calhoun (Melbourne 1956 and
Rome 1960) and Roger Kingdom (Los Angeles 1984 and Seoul 1988).
The 1.92-metre tall Cuban is one of Latin America's biggest
medal hopes in London despite failing to reach the podium at the
last two world championships in Berlin, in 2009, and Daegu.
Americans Richardson, David Oliver, who won bronze in
Beijing, and world 60 metres hurdles champion Aries Merritt are
his chief rivals along with 2004 Olympic champion Liu.
Liu, in good form having recovered from surgery in late
2008, won at last weekend's Diamond League meeting in Eugene,
Oregon, equalling Robles's world-record time of 12.87 seconds
although he was helped by a tailwind of 2.4 metres per second,
above the allowable limit of 2.0.
"I am my own rival, when I'm in good form there are chances
that rivals will worry more about you than you about them," said
Robles, born in the eastern Guantanamo province in November
1986.
Robles, whose best time this year is 13.18 seconds, is among
a select group of Cuban hurdlers crowned at the Olympic Games.
Anier Garcia won gold at the 2000 Sydney Games and bronze in
Athens four years later, while Alejandro Casanas was twice a
silver-medal winner, in Montreal in 1976 and Moscow in 1980.
