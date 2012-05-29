By Elida Moreno
| PANAMA CITY
PANAMA CITY May 29 Reigning Olympic long jump
champion Irving Saladino is training for the upcoming London
Summer Games with an eye toward silencing his doubters.
Saladino became the first Central American man to strike
Olympic gold after finishing on top at the Beijing Games four
years ago with a leap measured at 27.36 feet (8.34 meters).
But a stubborn knee injury plus coaching changes combined to
knock him off his previously unbeatable stride, stoking doubts
over his future in the sport. Those doubts, however, do not seem
to faze the Colon-born athlete.
"I'm going for gold again, and I'm training hard to give my
country that same joy from before," Saladino, 29, told Reuters
in an interview on Monday.
Saladino had left knee surgery in January, a procedure he
declared a success, and said he will be 100 percent fit for July
27-Aug. 12 London Games.
"With Irving we're working on a comprehensive training
routine, the physical side so that his recovery from knee
surgery is complete, but also the psychological side that has a
strong bearing on every athlete's performance," said fellow
Panamanian Florencio Aguilar, Saladino's current coach.
Jon Hendershott, associate editor of Track & Field News,
also emphasizes the importance of mental fitness for Saladino,
who won his first world championship in Osaka, Japan, in 2007.
"If he can return to his psychological strength of the
2006-08 period, Saladino could get back to the top echelon of
world jumpers," said Hendershott.
"But maybe the expectations of an entire nation have proven
to be too heavy a burden. ... Even he may not know that for
certain."
(Additional reporting and writing by David Alire Garcia;
Editing by Frank Pingue)