Aug 18 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's high jump qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. Group B 1. Ruth Beitia (Spain) 1.94 Q metres 1. Inika McPherson (U.S.) 1.94 Q 1. Svetlana Radzivil (Uzbekistan) 1.94 Q 1. Blanka Vlasic (Croatia) 1.94 Q 5. Sofie Skoog (Sweden) 1.94 Q 5. Alessia Trost (Italy) 1.94 Q 7. Kamila Licwinko (Poland) 1.94 Q 8. Airine Palsyte (Lithuania) 1.94 Q 9. Marie-Laurence Jungfleisch (Germany) 1.94 Q 10. Alyxandria Treasure (Canada) 1.94 Q 11. Marusa Cernjul (Slovenia) 1.92 12. Oksana Okuneva (Ukraine) 1.89 13. Jeanelle Scheper (St. Lucia) 1.89 14. Linda Sandblom (Finland) 1.89 15. Lissa Labiche (Seychelles) 1.85 16. Tonje Angelsen (Norway) 1.80 16. Barbara Szabo (Hungary) 1.80 . Nafissatou Thiam (Belgium) DNS Group A 1. Chaunte Lowe (U.S.) 1.94 Q 1. Levern Spencer (St. Lucia) 1.94 Q 3. Mirela Demireva (Bulgaria) 1.94 Q 4. Iryna Herashchenko (Ukraine) 1.94 Q 5. Vashti Cunningham (U.S.) 1.94 Q 5. Morgan Lake (Britain) 1.94 Q 5. Desiree Rossit (Italy) 1.94 Q 8. Michaela Hruba (Czech Republic) 1.92 9. Yuliya Levchenko (Ukraine) 1.92 10. Nadiya Dusanova (Uzbekistan) 1.92 11. Eleanor Patterson (Australia) 1.89 11. Ana Simic (Croatia) 1.89 13. Doreen Amata (Nigeria) 1.89 14. Priscilla Frederick (Antigua and Barbuda) 1.89 15. Erika Kinsey (Sweden) 1.85 16. Akela Jones (Barbados) 1.85 17. Leontia Kallenou (Cyprus) 1.80 17. Valentyna Liashenko (Georgia) 1.80 Qualified for Next Round 1. Ruth Beitia (Spain) 1.94 metres 1. Chaunte Lowe (U.S.) 1.94 1. Inika McPherson (U.S.) 1.94 1. Svetlana Radzivil (Uzbekistan) 1.94 1. Levern Spencer (St. Lucia) 1.94 1. Blanka Vlasic (Croatia) 1.94 7. Sofie Skoog (Sweden) 1.94 7. Alessia Trost (Italy) 1.94 9. Mirela Demireva (Bulgaria) 1.94 9. Kamila Licwinko (Poland) 1.94 11. Airine Palsyte (Lithuania) 1.94 12. Marie-Laurence Jungfleisch (Germany) 1.94 13. Iryna Herashchenko (Ukraine) 1.94 14. Alyxandria Treasure (Canada) 1.94 15. Vashti Cunningham (U.S.) 1.94 15. Morgan Lake (Britain) 1.94 15. Desiree Rossit (Italy) 1.94