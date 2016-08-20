UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's pole vault final result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 1. Ekaterini Stefanidi (Greece) 4.85 metres 2. Sandi Morris (U.S.) 4.85 3. Eliza McCartney (New Zealand) 4.80 4. Alana Boyd (Australia) 4.80 5. Holly Bradshaw (Britain) 4.70 6. Nicole Buechler (Switzerland) 4.70 7. Yarisley Silva (Cuba) 4.60 7. Jennifer Suhr (U.S.) 4.60 9. Martina Strutz (Germany) 4.60 10. Lisa Ryzih (Germany) 4.50 11. Tina Sutej (Slovenia) 4.50 12. Kelsie Ahbe (Canada) 4.50
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)