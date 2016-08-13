Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 1500m round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday.
Heat 3
1. Dawit Seyaum (Ethiopia) 4 minutes 5.33 seconds Q
2. Shannon Rowbury (U.S.) 4:06.47 Q
3. Laura Muir (Britain) 4:06.53 Q
4. Rababe Arafi (Morocco) 4:06.63 Q
5. Meraf Bahta (Sweden) 4:06.82 Q
6. Zoe Buckman (Australia) 4:06.93 Q
7. Nicole Sifuentes (Canada) 4:07.43
8. Violah Lagat (Kenya) 4:08.09
9. Danuta Urbanik (Poland) 4:08.67
10. Diana Sujew (Germany) 4:09.07
11. Margherita Magnani (Italy) 4:09.74
12. Kadra Mohamed Dembil (Djibouti) 4:42.67
13. Nelia Martins (East Timor) 5:00.53
. Betlhem Desalegn (United Arab Emirates) DNS
Heat 2
1. Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) 4:06.64 Q
2. Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon (Kenya) 4:06.65 Q
3. Sofia Ennaoui (Poland) 4:06.90 Q
4. Jennifer Simpson (U.S.) 4:06.99 Q
5. Malika Akkaoui (Morocco) 4:07.42 Q
6. Besu Sado (Ethiopia) 4:08.11 Q
7. Laura Weightman (Britain) 4:08.37
8. Jenny Blundell (Australia) 4:09.05
9. Gabriela Stafford (Canada) 4:09.45
10. Muriel Coneo (Colombia) 4:09.50
11. Tigist Gashaw (Bahrain) 4:10.96
12. Florina Pierdevara (Romania) 4:11.55
13. Nikki Hamblin (New Zealand) 4:11.88
14. AnjelinaLohalith (Refugee Olympic Team) 4:47.38
Heat 1
1. Genzebe Dibaba (Ethiopia) 4:10.61 Q
2. Ciara Mageean (Ireland) 4:11.51 Q
3. Brenda Martinez (U.S.) 4:11.74 Q
4. Linden Hall (Australia) 4:11.75 Q
5. Angelika Cichocka (Poland) 4:11.76 Q
6. Konstanze Klosterhalfen (Germany) 4:11.76 Q
7. Hilary Stellingwerff (Canada) 4:12.00
8. Maureen Koster (Netherlands) 4:13.15
9. Siham Hilali (Morocco) 4:13.46
10. Amela Terzic (Serbia) 4:15.17
11. Nancy Chepkwemoi (Kenya) 4:15.41
12. Marta Pen (Portugal) 4:18.53
13. Saraswati Bhattarai (Nepal) 4:33.94
14. Celma Bonfim Da Graca (Sao Tome and Principe) 4:38.86
