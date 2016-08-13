Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 3000m steeplechase round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.
Heat 3
1. Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi (Kenya) 9 minutes 24.61 seconds Q
2. Genevieve LaCaze (Australia) 9:26.25 Q
3. Courtney Frerichs (U.S.) 9:27.02 Q
4. Genevieve Lalonde (Canada) 9:30.24
5. Zhang Xinyan (China) 9:31.47
6. Anna Emilie Moller (Denmark) 9:32.68
7. Etenesh Diro (Ethiopia) 9:34.70
8. Aisha Praught (Jamaica) 9:35.79
9. Sudha Singh (India) 9:43.29
10. Salima El Ouali Alami (Morocco) 9:44.83
11. Eliane Saholinirina (Madagascar) 9:45.92
12. Sara Treacy (Ireland) 9:46.24
13. Ancuta Bobocel (Romania) 9:46.28
14. Tugba Guevenc (Turkey) 9:49.93
15. Maya Rehberg (Germany) 9:51.73
16. Belen Adaluz Casetta (Argentina) 9:51.85
17. Lennie Waite (Britain) 10:14.18
Heat 2
1. Beatrice Chepkoech (Kenya) 9:17.55 Q
2. Emma Coburn (U.S.) 9:18.12 Q
3. Habiba Ghribi (Tunisia) 9:18.71 Q
4. Lalita Babar (India) 9:19.76
5. Madeline Hills (Australia) 9:24.16
6. Fabienne Schlumpf (Switzerland) 9:30.54
7. Hiwot Ayalew (Ethiopia) 9:35.09
8. Matylda Kowal (Poland) 9:35.13
9. Sanaa Koubaa (Germany) 9:35.15
10. Victoria Mitchell (Australia) 9:39.40
11. Michelle Finn (Ireland) 9:49.45
12. Tigest Getent (Bahrain) 9:49.92
13. Maria Bernard (Canada) 9:50.17
14. Meryem Akdag (Turkey) 9:50.28
15. Sandra Eriksson (Finland) 9:56.77
16. Luiza Gega (Albania) 9:58.49
17. Anastasiya Puzakova (Belarus) 10:14.08
18. Amina Bettiche (Algeria) 10:26.91
Heat 1
1. Ruth Jebet (Bahrain) 9:12.62 Q
2. Sofia Assefa (Ethiopia) 9:18.75 Q
3. Gesa Felicitas Krause (Germany) 9:19.70 Q
4. Colleen Quigley (U.S.) 9:21.82
5. Lydia Chebet Rotich (Kenya) 9:30.21
6. Mariya Shatalova (Ukraine) 9:30.89
7. Peruth Chemutai (Uganda) 9:31.03
8. Charlotta Fougberg (Sweden) 9:31.16
9. OEzlem Kaya (Turkey) 9:32.03
10. Sviatlana Kudzelich (Belarus) 9:32.93
11. Fadwa Sidi Madane (Morocco) 9:32.94
12. Diana Martin (Spain) 9:44.07
13. Ingeborg Lovnes (Norway) 9:44.85
14. Kerry O'Flaherty (Ireland) 9:45.35
15. Juliana Paula dos Santos (Brazil) 9:45.95
16. Erin Teschuk (Canada) 9:53.70
17. Anju Takamizawa (Japan) 9:58.59
