Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 1500m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.
Semifinal 2
1. Genzebe Dibaba (Ethiopia) 4 minutes 3.06 seconds Q
2. Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) 4:03.62 Q
3. Laura Muir (Britain) 4:04.16 Q
4. Jennifer Simpson (U.S.) 4:05.07 Q
5. Meraf Bahta (Sweden) 4:06.41 Q
6. Violah Lagat (Kenya) 4:06.83
7. Nicole Sifuentes (Canada) 4:08.53
8. Malika Akkaoui (Morocco) 4:08.55
9. Diana Sujew (Germany) 4:10.15
10. Danuta Urbanik (Poland) 4:11.34
11. Jenny Blundell (Australia) 4:13.25
12. Angelika Cichocka (Poland) 4:17.83
Semifinal 1
1. Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon (Kenya) 4:03.95 Q
2. Dawit Seyaum (Ethiopia) 4:04.23 Q
3. Shannon Rowbury (U.S.) 4:04.46 Q
4. Besu Sado (Ethiopia) 4:05.19 Q
5. Laura Weightman (Britain) 4:05.28 Q
6. Sofia Ennaoui (Poland) 4:05.29
7. Rababe Arafi (Morocco) 4:05.60
8. Linden Hall (Australia) 4:05.81
9. Zoe Buckman (Australia) 4:06.95
10. Konstanze Klosterhalfen (Germany) 4:07.26
11. Ciara Mageean (Ireland) 4:08.07
12. Brenda Martinez (U.S.) 4:10.41
