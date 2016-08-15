Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 3000m steeplechase final result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.
1. Ruth Jebet (Bahrain) 8 minutes 59.75 seconds
2. Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi (Kenya) 9:07.12
3. Emma Coburn (U.S.) 9:07.63
4. Beatrice Chepkoech (Kenya) 9:16.05
5. Sofia Assefa (Ethiopia) 9:17.15
6. Gesa Felicitas Krause (Germany) 9:18.41
7. Madeline Hills (Australia) 9:20.38
8. Colleen Quigley (U.S.) 9:21.10
9. Genevieve LaCaze (Australia) 9:21.21
10. Lalita Babar (India) 9:22.74
11. Courtney Frerichs (U.S.) 9:22.87
12. Habiba Ghribi (Tunisia) 9:28.75
13. Lydia Chebet Rotich (Kenya) 9:29.90
14. Aisha Praught (Jamaica) 9:34.20
15. Etenesh Diro (Ethiopia) 9:38.77
16. Genevieve Lalonde (Canada) 9:41.88
17. Sara Treacy (Ireland) 9:52.70
18. Fabienne Schlumpf (Switzerland) 9:59.30