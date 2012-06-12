By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, June 11 A security director for the
National Basketball Association accused Geno Auriemma, the coach
of the U.S. Olympic women's basketball team, of forcibly trying
to kiss her during a 2009 overseas basketball tournament in a
lawsuit filed Monday.
In the suit, filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan,
Kelley Hardwick said Auriemma followed her to her hotel room
during a trip to Russia with the national team, grabbed her arm
and tried to kiss her.
While she rebuffed his advances, he retaliated earlier this
year by persuading the NBA to remove Hardwick as the top
security official for the women's team at the London Olympics
this summer, the lawsuit contends.
In a statement, Auriemma said the claim was "beyond false."
"I will defend myself to the fullest, and I'm confident that
the truth will ultimately prevail," he said. "In the meantime, I
remain focused on representing the United States this summer and
getting our team ready to compete for the gold medal."
Auriemma, the longtime coach of the University of
Connecticut women's basketball team, has won seven national
titles. The 2012 Olympic team includes six UConn graduates among
its 12 players.
The lawsuit names Auriemma, the NBA and USA Basketball as
defendants and asserts that Hardwick "has slammed against the
NBA's glass ceiling" since 2005.
"The NBA maintained and continues to maintain a
discriminatory workplace where plaintiff has been continually
denied promotions based on her gender," the lawsuit states.
Hardwick also said she reported the Auriemma incident to her
superiors but that the NBA conducted a shoddy investigation,
failing to interview Auriemma about the allegations.
NBA spokesman Tim Frank said the league does not comment on
pending litigation. USA Basketball could not be reached outside
normal business hours.
