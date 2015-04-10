SYDNEY, April 10 The Australian Olympic Committee has given its backing to a study looking into a possible Brisbane-centred bid to host the 2028 Summer Games.

A consortium of local authorities in southern Queensland said in February they were considering bidding for the Games and had launched a study to determine whether it was feasible.

"We look forward to working with you on this project of national and international significance," AOC President John Coates said on Friday in a letter to the mayors of the South-East Queensland group, who commissioned the study.

Coates advised the group to have the feasibility study completed by the end of next year before seeking central government support in 2017.

A decision on the 2024 Games will be made in 2017, with the host of the 2028 Games not decided until 2019.

However, Coates said 2017 would be a crucial year.

"International interest in the cities bidding for the 2028 Olympics will intensify once the 2024 host city is determined in 2017," Coates wrote.

"If you wish to proceed, take the first half of 2017 to secure the necessary government support in order for the AOC to finally consider your bid and make its decision in the second half of that year."

A bid would need to be supported by the AOC before it went to the International Olympic Committee, Coates said, adding that the IOC would release new guidelines for bidding cities later this year.

The key to a successful bid was to demonstrate long-term infrastructure and sporting benefits, and a return on investment with a view to ensuring the operational budget at least broke even, he said.

Queensland's Gold Coast will also host the 2018 Commonwealth Games. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)