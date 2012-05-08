LONDON May 8 Babies will be allowed into London
Olympic venues without a ticket if they are firmly fastened to
an adult, organisers said on Tuesday in a climbdown after
complaints from angry mothers.
Tickets for the Games first went on sale in March last year,
since when some of those lucky enough to secure seats in the
ballots have given birth.
The mumsnet.com website was flooded by indignant mothers
earlier this year when they discovered they could not take their
babies to the Games unless they bought a separate ticket. Most
venue were sold out by then.
After complaints and suggestions that the policy might be in
breach of sexual equality laws, organisers agreed to review the
situation.
"Anyone who purchased a ticket...and did become pregnant,
had a baby and wants to take the baby to the Games will be able
to do so," LOCOG chief executive Paul Deighton told a conference
call about the latest ticketing arrangements.
"The baby of course will be under 12 months old and then
will be let in if securely strapped to the parent or carer by
way of a baby carrier, papoose or sling."
LOCOG said their 'babes in arms' policy would apply to all
venues with the exception of Wembley Stadium, Newcastle's St
James' Park, Manchester's Old Trafford and the North Greenwich
Arena.
At those venues, existing licensing agreements meant that
all spectators would require tickets regardless of age.
