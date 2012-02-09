Feb 9 Indonesia's parliament has assured
that funds will not be a deterrent for the country's badminton
players as they prepare for this year's London Olympics.
Former powerhouse Indonesia has taken a backseat in world
badminton to China and Malaysia but has still managed to win a
gold at every Games since it became an Olympic sport in 1992.
With the London Olympics beginning on July 27, lawmakers
have pledged to give "special attention" to revive the sport in
Indonesia.
"Badminton should get special attention during the
preparations, compared to other sports," Zulfadli, a Golkar
Party legislator, told the Jakarta Globe newspaper.
"If necessary, we can disburse lots of money because what is
important to us is to regain Indonesia's glory in badminton."
