May 25 Athens Olympic champion Taufik Hidayat
has criticised badminton's ruling body in the run-up to this
year's London Games after Indonesia crashed out of the Thomas
Cup.
After suffering a 3-2 quarter-final upset by Japan in the
team event in Wuhan, China, the 30-year-old also hit out at the
decline in badminton standards in Indonesia.
"It all goes back to commitment and I see it lacking over
the years," Hidayat told Malaysia's Star newspaper on Friday
after a surprise loss to Japan's Kenichi Tago.
"There is also heavy politicking going on - maybe similar to
that in Malaysia," added the 2004 Olympic champion.
"When I call it quits, Indonesia will have to bank on Simon
Santoso and Hayom (Rumbaka) - but where are the others? Hayom
couldn't even handle the pressure."
Hidayat added: "Markis-Hendra (Setiawan) only just missed
out on qualification for the London Games. They could have made
it if they had competed in the Australia Open. Where is their
commitment?
"The PBSI (Indonesian Badminton Association) have to work
harder to widen the pool and find quality players. The present
indifferent culture has to change."
Hidayat also called for the Badminton World Federation (BWF)
to change the Olympic qualifying rules.
"I hope the BWF will seriously do something about the
Olympic qualifying format or risk getting badminton dropped from
the Games," he said.
"(They) have to change and tighten their rules. I'm fed up
of seeing matches between players from China declared as
walkovers."
