SEOUL Aug 22 South Korea's Olympic badminton
coach Sung Han-kook has had a lifetime suspension cut to two
years, while four players sent home from the London Games for
throwing matches also had their bans reduced.
The four women's doubles players booted out of the Games for
their part in the scandal had two-year bans cut to six months
after an appeal to Korean badminton's ruling body.
Jung Kyung-eun, Kim Ha-na, Ha Jung-eun and Kim Min-jung
remain ineligible for national and international competition for
six months. They will also not be allowed to represent South
Korea for a year, according to Yonhap news agency.
Assistant coach Kim Moon-soo also had a lifetime ban cut to
two years on Wednesday.
The four players, along with four women's doubles players
from China and Indonesia, were kicked out of the London Olympics
earlier this month for deliberately trying to lose matches.
Amid farcical scenes, the players served into the net and
missed easy shots in an attempt to lose their matches and gain
favourable draws in the knockout stages.
Sung, who blamed the Chinese pair for starting the affair,
had accepted his penalty and asked for leniency for the players
while his assistant Kim had appealed, Korea's badminton
association said.
(Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Alastair Himmer/Editing by
Peter Rutherford)