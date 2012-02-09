Feb 9 Malaysia's Olympic chief on Thursday applauded moves by the country's badminton association (BAM) to avoid player burnout in their quest for the 'Holy Grail' at this year's London Games.

BAM officials will want to wrap world number one Lee Chong Wei, in particular, in cotton wool as they do everything to help him win Malaysia's first Olympic badminton gold medal.

Malaysia have been placed in a tough qualifying group alongside South Korea and Hong Kong for the prestigious men's team Thomas Cup in Yuhan from May 20-27.

With the London Olympics beginning on July 27, Malaysian officials do not want to take any chances, especially with Chong Wei.

BAM officials are poised to send their best squad to Thomas Cup but have readily admitted they would not tear their hair out if they fail to win.

Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tunku Imran Tuanku Ja'afar feels that a gold medal at the Olympics is the pinnacle of sporting achievement in the world.

"If you ask people who won a gold medal at the Olympics or who won the Thomas Cup in a particular year, they will remember the Olympics as it is the pinnacle of sports," he told Malaysia's New Strait Times newspaper.

"When we won the Thomas Cup in 1992, we had the best singles and doubles players in the world.

"However, they did not realise how important the Olympics was as it was the first time it was part of the Olympics," Tunku Imran added.

"It was considered just like another southeast Asian Games or Asian Games and we missed a great opportunity to win two gold medals.

"It is important that we do look at the Olympics as the pinnacle of all sports.

"I believe they (BAM) have got their priorities right in looking at (winning) a medal, hopefully gold, at the Olympics this year."

