UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 4-Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) beat 3-Lin Dan (China) 15-21 21-10 21-17
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)