Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton mixed's doubles Group C results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday.
Peng Soon Chan/Liu Ying Goh (Goh/Chan) beat Bodin Isara/Savitree Amitapai (Amitapai/Isara) 21-13 21-19
3-Tontowi Ahmad/Liliyana Natsir (Natsir/Ahmad) beat Robin Middleton/Leanne Choo (Middleton/Choo) 21-7 21-8
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. P.S. Chan/L.Y. Goh (Malaysia) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1
1. Ahmad/Natsir (Indonesia) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1
3. Isara/Amitapai (Thailand) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
3. Middleton/Choo (Australia) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 FIXTURES (GMT)
Natsir/Ahmad (Indonesia) v Amitapai/Isara (Thailand) (1455)
Goh/Chan (Malaysia) v Middleton/Choo (Australia) (1855)