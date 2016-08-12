Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton mixed's doubles Group C results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday.
Peng Soon Chan/Liu Ying Goh (Goh/Chan) beat Robin Middleton/Leanne Choo (Middleton/Choo) 21-17 21-15
3-Tontowi Ahmad/Liliyana Natsir (Natsir/Ahmad) beat Bodin Isara/Savitree Amitapai (Amitapai/Isara) 21-11 21-13
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. P.S. Chan/L.Y. Goh (Malaysia) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2
1. Ahmad/Natsir (Indonesia) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2
3. Isara/Amitapai (Thailand) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
3. Middleton/Choo (Australia) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Natsir/Ahmad (Indonesia) v Goh/Chan (Malaysia) (1310)
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Amitapai/Isara (Thailand) v Middleton/Choo (Australia) (0005)