Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's doubles Group C results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday.
3-Nitya Krishinda Maheswari/Greysia Polii (Polii/Maheswari) beat Heather Olver/Lauren Smith (Olver/Smith) 21-10 21-13
Kah Mun Vivian Hoo/Khe Wei Woon (Woon/Hoo) beat Poon Lok Yan/Tse Ying Suet (Tse Y S/Poon L Y) 21-15 21-13
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. K.M. Hoo/K.W. Woon (Malaysia) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2
1. Maheswari/Polii (Indonesia) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2
3. Poon L Y/Tse Y S (Hong Kong, China) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
3. Olver/Smith (Britain) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Polii/Maheswari (Indonesia) v Woon/Hoo (Malaysia) (1235)
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Olver/Smith (Great Britain) v Tse Y S/Poon L Y (Hong Kong, China) (0005)