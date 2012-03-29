By Karolos Grohmann
| BERLIN, March 29
BERLIN, March 29 Baseball and softball are
planning a joint bid for an Olympic place in 2020 to maximise
their chances of a comeback after being dropped in 2005, said
the president of the International Baseball Federation (IBAF).
Neither sport is included at this year's London Games and
they must wait until 2013 for an International Olympic Committee
(IOC) vote on the inclusion of new sports in 2020.
Baseball and softball are competing with karate, roller
sports, sports climbing, squash, wakeboard and the martial art
of wushu for a spot in the 2020 Games. A final list will be put
to the vote in September 2013 for one berth.
"IBAF and ISF (International Softball Federation) are still
exchanging drafts of the Memorandum of Understanding but we hope
to have a working draft finalised in time for an April 19
meeting we have with the IOC," IBAF president Riccardo Fraccari
told Reuters on Thursday.
He added that while the joint bid would mean they would be
included in the Games programme as one sport if picked, the two
federations would stay separate.
"Both federations would continue to operate as they always
have, that is to say independently, in overseeing their
respective sports and events," said Fraccari.
"Any official cooperation between our institutions and the
associated activities would be expressly for a return on to the
Olympic programme."
The London Olympics starting on July 27 will have 26 sports
while the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games will have 28, after golf and
rugby were included in a 2009 vote.
"For the athletes there is no doubt it is their ultimate
goal to play in the Olympics and become Olympic athletes so any
undertaking to help realise this is welcomed," said Fraccari.
"Overall the consensus of a combined approach has been
positive as we have used this time off the programme to review
our direction and strengthen key areas that I feel brings us
closer to the Olympic Movement."
Baseball and softball became the first sports since 1936 to
be cut from the Games after they were dropped in a 2005 vote.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)