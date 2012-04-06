By Larry Fine
| NEW YORK, April 6
NEW YORK, April 6 Nicolas Batum has achieved one
dream by establishing himself in the National Basketball
Association and figures he has a good chance to accomplish
another with France looming as a medals contender at the London
Olympics.
"I've got two dreams," Batum told Reuters after a recent
game against the New York Knicks. "To play in the NBA and to
play in the Olympics. So if I get a medal in the Olympics that
will be huge for me."
The 23-year-old Frenchman is averaging 14.2 points a game
with the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2011-12 NBA campaign and
has improved his contribution each season since being a
first-round draft choice in 2008.
The small forward helped France take a key step toward the
London podium when they claimed the silver medal behind Spain at
Eurobasket 2011 to book their ticket for the Olympics, where he
expects his team to be in the thick of the medal hunt.
"We all know that the USA Team is going to have like a Dream
Team but we know we have a chance to do something great for our
country so we're going to try everything to do it," the slender,
6-foot-8 Batum said.
"We've got a good top five with us, USA, Spain, Argentina
and Brazil ... That's the top five teams. Between those five
teams, we'll see."
The U.S. team will be loaded with top-flight NBA talent that
could include All-Stars LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade,
Chris Bosh, Kevin Durant, Derrick Rose, Chris Paul, Russell
Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard.
France featured five NBA players on their silver medal team
in the 2011 European championship, including point guard Tony
Parker, center Joakim Noah of the Chicago Bulls and Boris Diaw,
who has joined Parker in San Antonio.
"We're a pretty good team, we have a lot of NBA players. And
we know we can do something special this year," said Batum.
"We got a great point guard, one of the greatest point
guards in the world right now," small forward Batum added about
veteran Parker, who has won three NBA championship rings with
the San Antonio Spurs.
TASTED SUCCESS
Batum said France was one of Europe's top defensive teams.
"We got Noah, and a guy like (Ronny) Turiaf behind you in
the paint and Boris Diaw, and Tony (Parker) in the front so we
got a good team. We've also got good guys that play in Europe
that can complete the squad, so we'll see."
France have tasted Olympic success in the past, but have
waited to cash in on their latest wave of talent that has placed
eight players on current NBA rosters.
Perhaps a trip to England will revive them, since France won
Olympic silver at the 1948 Games in London before placing second
again at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, both times finishing behind
the United States.
The French team is so deep that 7-foot NBA center Johan
Petro could well find himself on the outside looking in when
competition begins in London.
"The decision has to be made by the coach," the New Jersey
Nets back-up center told Reuters. "Personally, I would be more
than happy to be a part of the team."
Batum empathized when asked about Petro.
"We have so many guys that can play and the coach can only
take 12 players," he said. "Like I say, I wouldn't want to be
the coach right now because it's a tough job. There could be 20
guys that can be on the team."
(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)