OLYMPICS-Thwarted machete attack clouds Paris Olympic bid
PARIS, Feb 3 The Paris bid to host the 2024 Olympics suffered an untimely setback on Friday when a French soldier wounded a man armed with a machete as he tried to enter the Louvre museum.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 30 Olympic men's basketball champions United States have drawn Argentina, France and Tunisia in Group A at the London Games.
European champions Spain, who lost the 2008 Games final in Beijing to the U.S., are in Group B with hosts Britain, Australia, China and Brazil following Monday's draw at the Brazilian Olympic Committee headquarters.
The three places still up for grabs in the 12-team tournament at the July 27-Aug. 12 Games will be decided at a qualifying tournament in Caracas from June 2-8.
The U.S. women's team, looking for their fifth consecutive gold medal, were drawn with China, Angola and three teams that will emerge from a qualifying tournament in Turkey.
The other group so far has Australia, runners-up at the last three Games, Russia, Britain and Brazil. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Mark Meadows)
BUDAPEST, Feb 3 Hungary's bid organisers for the 2024 summer Olympics in Budapest plan to engage the public in dialogue to quell a growing popular movement opposing the campaign to host the Games.
TOKYO, Feb 3 The Kasumigaseki Country Club, which will host the golf tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will hold a board meeting next week to consider ending its ban on women becoming full members, local media reported.