RIO DE JANEIRO, April 30 Olympic men's basketball champions United States have drawn Argentina, France and Tunisia in Group A at the London Games.

European champions Spain, who lost the 2008 Games final in Beijing to the U.S., are in Group B with hosts Britain, Australia, China and Brazil following Monday's draw at the Brazilian Olympic Committee headquarters.

The three places still up for grabs in the 12-team tournament at the July 27-Aug. 12 Games will be decided at a qualifying tournament in Caracas from June 2-8.

The U.S. women's team, looking for their fifth consecutive gold medal, were drawn with China, Angola and three teams that will emerge from a qualifying tournament in Turkey.

The other group so far has Australia, runners-up at the last three Games, Russia, Britain and Brazil. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Mark Meadows)