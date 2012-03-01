New York Feb 29 Cleveland Cavaliers point guard
Kyrie Irving would make a decision shortly about whether he
would opt to play for Australia at the London Olympics.
Irving, who was born in Australia while his father was
playing in Melbourne and holds dual U.S. and Australian
citizenship, has justified his choice as number one overall pick
in the 2011 NBA Draft with a sparkling rookie season.
Australia selectors have made no secret of their interest in
the 19-year-old, who is averaging 18.3 points and 5.1 assists
per game after leaving Duke University for the NBA, and Irving
has expressed interest in playing in the London Games.
"I'm not sure, it's still up in the air. I haven't made a
decision yet," he told reporters before Cleveland's game against
the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. "You'll probably hear about
it in the next week or so what decision I make."
Irving would face a technical hurdle to joining the
Australians since he represented the U.S. at the under-18 level
last year and would have to appeal to the International
Basketball Federation (FIBA) to switch his eligibility.
Coupled with that is the fact the U.S. Olympic team head
coach is Duke University's Mike Krzyzewski.
Irving said Krzyzewski has encouraged him to play for the
U.S. Select team, which serves as a feeder programme for the
Olympic squad and could pave the way for him to make the U.S.
team for the 2016 Games in Rio.
"We've talked about it a little bit. We haven't gone into
details," he said. "It's up to me."
Despite an abundance of point guards, including Derrick
Rose, Chris Paul, Eric Gordon, Russell Westbrook and Deron
Williams, available for a U.S., Irving admitted that a future
chance to play Olympic basketball for the country was a factor.
"Oh yeah, definitely. That weighs on it," he added. "(But)
what's best for me and my family and my career, that's what it's
about."
