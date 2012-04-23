April 23 Asjha Jones was added to the United
States Olympic women's basketball team on Monday, grabbing the
last available spot on the 12-player roster.
USA Basketball announced the first 11 players last month but
kept one spot open, which they handed to Jones.
"It was kind of like I was in disbelief and shock," Jones
said in a statement. "I kind of put the Olympics out of my head
because I didn't think I was going to be on the team."
Jones, a 10-year WNBA veteran who also plays in Europe,
joins a powerful U.S. squad that is heavily favoured to win gold
in London and features seven Olympic gold medallists.
"As always, this decision was very difficult due to the
breadth and quality of the USA National Team pool," said Team
director Carol Callan.
"Her abilities and leadership as a veteran of international
basketball and over the last several years with our USA National
Team program makes her a great choice for this final spot."
(Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; Editing by Frank
Pingue)